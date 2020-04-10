Southold convenes for special Town Board meeting

Scattered across the Town Hall meeting room, their faces covered obscured by masks, the Southold Town Board convened Tuesday morning for a special town board meeting.

The meeting, which was not open to the public, was broadcast live on the town’s website.

The resolutions dealt mostly with essential town business—audits, refunds, hiring staff—that do not require public comment before voting on.

A pair of resolutions approved authorizes two part-time workers to temporarily work full time. Both employees, a minibus driver and food service worker, work for the town’s senior resource center. Supervisor Scott Russell said the coronavirus crisis led to the decision, as a result of expanded home delivery services at the center.

The town also temporarily withdrew several pending public hearings originally scheduled for Tuesday evening.

They include a hearing on extending a moratorium along Route 25 in Mattituck, a hearing on increasing Zoning Board of Appeals application fees and a hearing on a code amendment that would clarify the role of the Historic Preservation Commission with regard to new construction.

It’s unclear when those hearings will be rescheduled.