Southold Police Blotter: Crash leads to arrest for driving without license

Myles Williams, 22, of Manhattan was arrested for unlicensed driving following a motor vehicle crash on Mill Lane in Peconic last Wednesday morning, according to Southold Town police.

An accident report indicates he was attempting to make a left turn when he collided with a pole around 11 a.m. No injuries were reported, but Mr. Williams was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• Jesus Mendoza, 21, of Greenport was arrested last Wednesday for driving while intoxicated on Main Street around 3:50 p.m.

• Mattituck firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the basement of a Westphalia Road home Monday around 12:34 p.m.

Responders found a sump pump motor that had gone bad, causing it to smoke, and unplugged it, according to a police report.

• Southold firefighters extinguished an oven fire that broke out at a Soundview Avenue home while the resident was broiling hamburgers last Monday around 6:15 p.m. The fire was contained to the oven, police said.

• Police responded to a report of unauthorized construction activity at a residence on Millstone Lane in Mattituck last Tuesday around noon.

Police spoke with the general contractor, a Bohemia man, who said they were wrapping up projects at the site that were deemed a “safety hazard” and would be shutting down further construction.

• A caller reported construction workers violating a state order to stay home near Kerwin Boulevard in Greenport last Tuesday afternoon.

Police canvassed the area but located only landscapers working in the area, which is allowed under current restrictions.

• Police responded to an anonymous report of a large group of people in a field on Aldrich Lane who were not social distancing.

Police did not locate a large group, just two men playing basketball, who left the area, officials said.

• Nine fishing poles were reported stolen from a shed on Manhanset Avenue in Greenport last Thursday around 9 a.m.

• A caller reported that an unknown person dumped three bags of garbage along the shoulder of the road on Cox Lane in Cutchogue last Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. An investigation is continuing, police said.

• A man called police last Wednesday evening to report trucks driving on the grass erratically on a section of County Road 48.

Police spoke to three men, ages 16, 19 and 20, who told police they were not driving on the grass but pulled over to take pictures of their vehicles.

• An Oregon Road resident called police to report someone drinking alcohol in a vehicle nearby. Police responded and found a 72-year-old Cutchogue man consuming alcohol on his own property.

• Police responded to Chase Bank in Greenport last Tuesday after a Garda truck drove into the bank’s overhead drive through sign, knocking it down, around 11:40 a.m. No one was injured, according to a police report.

• Police were called to a home near Laurel Lake Saturday afternoon after a caller reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Police found a 50-year-old man legally shooting skeet on his property.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.