Lifelong Greenport resident Theresa Ann Mangham, known as “Teanne” or “Tee,” died April 7, 2020. She was 56.

Ms. Mangham was born Nov. 17, 1963, in Greenport. She was a stay-at-home mother before working as a cook at Head Start in Greenport for many years. In 2001, after suffering injuries from a vehicle accident, she started her own in-home day care service, providing care to many families in the Greenport area.

According to family, she loved children and was an excellent cook, combining her love for the two to create a job she truly enjoyed, and she was well known for her generosity to others in need.

She is survived by her three sons, Hezikah, of Ridgeville, S.C., and Tristan and Spenser, both of Greenport; her sisters, Connie Gaud and Crystal Harris; and her brothers, Roger Gaud of Greenport, John Gaud of Springhill, Fla., and Luther Harris of Lexington, S.C.; and two grandchildren.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.