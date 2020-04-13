Veronica C. Taborsky, known to those close to her as “Vera” or “GT,” age 88, passed away on April 10, 2020, in Venice, Fla.

She was born in Mattituck, N.Y., on Jan. 13, 1932, to Frank and Katherine (née Monczka) Adams. Veronica worked as an accountant for Mattituck Aviation in New York.

She moved to Venice, Fla., in 1992 and since then was an active member in the community. She was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church, Venice Women’s Sailing Squadron — “The Bitter Ends” — and the Venice Area Garden Club.

She was predeceased by the love of her life, Edward C. Taborsky, in 1998. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn (Peter) Sepe of Sandy Hook, Conn.; daughter Barbara (Harry) Ludlow of Bridgehampton, N.Y.; son Larry (Amy) Taborsky of Venice; and son Ned (Christina) Reif of Moehrendorf, Germany.

There will be a memorial service arranged for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens at www.selby.org. To share a memory of Vera or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

