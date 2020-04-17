Village Board of Trustees will vote to adopt $10.6 million budget April 23

Greenport Mayor George Hubbard Jr. pictured in October. (file photo)

The Village of Greenport’s tentative 2020-21 budget calls for a reduction in spending and a 2.61% increase in the village tax rate.

The Village Board of Trustees held a public hearing on the budget last Thursday that was closed to the public but which people could listen to on the village website.

Residents also could submit written comments or questions on the budget until 90 minutes before the 6 p.m. meeting.

The restrictions on public participation are permitted due to temporary changes in state law that limit public gatherings to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Village Board held its organizational meeting under the same conditions a week earlier.

“We’re doing this in a different way, but we’re going to get through it,” Mayor George Hubbard Jr. said at the outset of the meeting.

The total budget calls for $10,604,490 in overall spending — a decrease of $13,662.

The tax rate — which divides the tax levy by the assessed value of taxable property in the village — will rise by 2.61%.

The budget does fall within the state’s 2% cap on tax levy increases when permitted exclusions are taken into account, officials said.

Only one question or comment was received, according to Mr. Hubbard. That was from Deborah Rivera-Pittorino of the Greenporter Hotel, who wanted to see a profit and loss statement on the proposed budget, which is posted online on the village website.

Mr. Hubbard said he would get that information to her.

“As for the budget itself, it’s pretty much flat, the same as last year. There were no major changes,” he said.

The mayor said the board will vote to adopt the budget its next regular meeting April 23.

“Hopefully, by that time we’ll be set up for video conferencing and allow for additional input from the public,” he said. “We’re working on different systems right now.”