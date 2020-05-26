911 system down for East End departments; public urged to call departments directly

A countywide disruption to the 911 system has affected all the East End departments, according to police.

To reach Southold Town police, dial 631-765-2600.

Southold police chief Martin Flatley said Suffolk County police has limited ability to answer 911 calls in Yaphank from an older backup system.

“The company that the county contracts with for the 911 system is working on the issue,” the chief said in an email. “We are currently working on re-routing our 911 calls through the SCPD 911 system, with it being re-directed back to us while they work on their system. We all have back-up plans for our systems, but they rely on other department’s PSAPS, however with all being down, that plan is unusable.”

The Riverhead and Southampton police departments also sent out alerts early Monday morning that their 911 systems are down.

To contact Riverhead police, call 631-727-4500, ext. 352 or ext. 602. Police said there may be a delay when calling the number, but to stay on the line to be connected to the police department.

Southampton police are asking the public to call 631-702-2273 or 631-702-2223 until the system is restored.