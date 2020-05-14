Air National Guard to hold flyover Friday, Scouts deliver meals to seniors

A 106th Rescue Wing HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter flies over the flightline at the 106th Rescue Wing in Westhampton Beach in 2018. (Credit: Air National Guard)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 14.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Air National Guard flyover to honor first responders

Riverhead Town, CAT unlikely to sever $40M agreement

Boy Scouts begin distribution of meals to 160 Southold seniors

College seniors deal with virtual graduations, uncertain job market from pandemic

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Shop these North Fork retailers from the comfort of your couch

North Fork Spring Watch 2020: These four restaurants are now open for business

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52, when showers are likely.