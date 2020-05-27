Crowd issues plague North Fork beaches, Long Island begins to reopen today

Crowds flocked to Cedar Beach County Park in Southold over the weekend. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 27.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Crowds prompt county to hire attendant for Cedar Beach park

‘Influx of people’ at Riverhead Town beaches during Memorial Day weekend, officials say

‘Turning the page on COVID-19,’ governor says Phase 1 for Long Island begins Wednesday

A ‘control room’ Q&A with Kevin Law as Long Island begins to reopen

Industrial complex proposed for vacant farmland in Calverton

NORTHFORKER

Even in a shutdown, Shah’s Halal Food opens in Riverhead

A no-till approach grows at Jamesport Farmstead

WEATHER

Expect decreasing clouds today with a high near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 59.