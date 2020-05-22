Distance learning continues but schools could reopen in fall, police chief ‘worried about Greenport’

Aela (from left), Paige, Maeve and Quinn Bailey work on assignments from their Jamesport home last week. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 22.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Cuomo: Schools should begin planning for fall reopening

Distance learning brings opportunity, but officials say it’s no substitute for the classroom

Southold Town Police Chief: ‘We are worried about Greenport Village’

Southold Town to allow online tax grievances

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: Sep’s Farm in East Marion

North Fork Open Houses: Five virtual listings to check out

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies then a slight chance of showers today with a high near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight, when showers are likely, will be around 55.