Distance learning continues but schools could reopen in fall, police chief ‘worried about Greenport’
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 22.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Cuomo: Schools should begin planning for fall reopening
Distance learning brings opportunity, but officials say it’s no substitute for the classroom
Southold Town Police Chief: ‘We are worried about Greenport Village’
Southold Town to allow online tax grievances
NORTHFORKER
Farm stand spotlight: Sep’s Farm in East Marion
North Fork Open Houses: Five virtual listings to check out
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies then a slight chance of showers today with a high near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight, when showers are likely, will be around 55.