Jamesport man arrested after opening fire on police, no parking trial to begin in Greenport
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 29.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Jamesport man hospitalized after police-involved shooting
No parking trial run to begin in Greenport this weekend
In a first for NY, law enforcement uses genetic genealogy to identify woman whose remains were found in Manorville, Gilgo Beach
Riverhead Planning Board requires hearing for firearm testing site
Town will survey residents for a second time about downtown projects
Greenport’s incoming superintendent says he’s looking forward ‘to start something new’
OPINION
Column: Drive-in movie night was a throwback at a time we needed it most
Guest Column: A survival plan for downtown Greenport
Guest Spot: Post-pandemic, let’s change the way we assess students for good
NORTHFORKER
Farm stand spotlight: Bayview Market and Farms
North Fork Open Houses: Five virtual listings to check out
WEATHER
There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today with a high near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 62.
The sun likely won’t return until Sunday. High temperatures should be around 70 throughout the weekend.