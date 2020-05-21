Joseph E. Doubrava

Joseph E. Doubrava, 92, of Mattapoisett, Mass., died on May 16, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital following a brief period of declining health initiated by a fall and complicated by infection with COVID-19.

Joe was born in Bayside, N.Y., and as a young man enjoyed swimming, sailing and golfing. As a 17-year-old he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific during the last months of World War II. He later reenlisted in the Marines, serving during the Korean War.

Following the war, Joe met and married Dora Kate Vollgraff of Lake Grove, N.Y. The couple shared almost 67 years of marriage, living in Bellport, Lake Grove and Mattituck, N.Y., before moving to Mattapoisett, Mass., in 2013. Together they raised four children and witnessed the birth and growth of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

As an adult Joe had many interests: he was a licensed amateur radio operator, restored wooden boats, and enjoyed fishing, building wooden models, vegetable gardening, walking and visiting the ever-expanding array of licensed gaming facilities. Much of his career was devoted to sales, operating his own business during the 1970s. In retirement Joe began a second career delivering meals to the elderly and was known for his kindness throughout Southold Town.

Joe is survived by his wife, Dora Kate, of Mattapoisett; and his children, Tim Doubrava and his wife, Christine, of Riverhead, N.Y.; Jeff Doubrava and his wife, Beth, of Marion, Mass.; Derrick Doubrava and his wife, Debbie, of Highland, N.Y.; and Tracey Doubrava of Hingham, Mass. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrew Doubrava and his fiancé, Tiffani Ortiz; Alex Doubrava and his wife, Renata; Erin Buboltz and her husband, Billy; and USMC 2nd Lt. Matthew Doubrava and Emma Finnerty; and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Alexander. He was predeceased by his sister, Geraldine, who died in April 2020 at age 97.

A memorial service will be planned when conditions allow.

This is a paid notice.