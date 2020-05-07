Joseph Frederic Verrecchio of Stony Brook and Southold, Long Island, N.Y., was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Thursday, June 24, 1921, and died peacefully of natural causes on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 98. Through his life he resided in the boroughs of New York City until 1973, central Florida until 1991 and, finally, on eastern Long Island.

Joseph began life as a dutiful child, walking several miles in winter to fetch coal with his wagon for heating the family hearth before going to grade school. He had a knack for languages and spoke several fluently. He achieved the rank of sergeant while serving in the U. S. Army from July 1941 through October 1945. He attended university and studied accounting. He took up real estate sales to keep busy following his retirement in 1973 from his post-war career with the U.S. Treasury Department. He met his one true love in 1946 and married her in 1948. He and Frances Trentacosta Verrecchio remained mates for life until Frances’ death in 2011.

Joseph was quite a gregarious person and often the life of the party. He was always well liked and was always very generous in heart and the spirit of sharing. There was always another seat that could be set at the dinner table. The breadth and depth of his knowledge and interests were not so well known, except by his immediate family who learned Native American songs from him (in their language), got to skip across the floor dancing the foxtrot and the quick-step at weddings, enjoyed the occasional spontaneous poetry recital and were sometimes startled by an Italian love song sung out loud to his wife just about anywhere.

Joseph was a tried-and-true American who openly held his country near and dear to him throughout his life. From the display of the brass bald eagle over the fireplace to the flying of the stars and stripes on the flagpole outside the house, American values were always a profound part of family life. Joseph remained active until death in the American Legion, serving as the Post Commander numerous times.

Joseph lived the last years of his life at the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook. It is without a doubt that his longevity and continued exuberance were much due to the LISVH’s professional, compassionate, dedicated, and loving care of him. On Joseph’s death, his doctor at the LISVH imparted the sentiment that it was an honor to have cared for him. Joseph’s family would speak for him by saying that it was an honor for him to be cared for by the talented workforce at the LISVH … from the receptionist to the veterans support representative, from the dietitians to the physical therapists, from the social workers to the administrative office staff, from the patient aides to the nurses and, last but not least, the doctors … all deserve praise.

Joseph is now in the care of the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold where they will oversee his cremation. The service and interment where he will join his wife at Calverton National Cemetery (indefinitely delayed at this time) will be private.

Joseph is survived by his and Frances’ two daughters, Rosemary and Nancy, and by his son-in-law Joseph.

