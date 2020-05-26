Local man appointed commander of 106th Rescue Wing, Memorial Day goes on across the North Fork

(Credit: Steve Wick)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 26.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Col. Shawn Fitzgerald of Cutchogue to become new commander of 106th Rescue Wing

Photos: Volunteers place flags at Riverhead cemeteries

Calverton National Cemetery hosts private Memorial Day observance

Southold American Legion members lay wreaths on Memorial Day

Gov. Cuomo: Long Island could begin to reopen Wednesday

NORTHFORKER

Winery spotlight: Bedell Cellars in Cutchogue

North Fork Dream Home: Greenport charmer, circa 1903, is flooded with natural light and details

WEATHER

Following areas of morning fog, expect mostly skies on this Tuesday afternoon with a high near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.