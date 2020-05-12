Melanie Norden

Melanie (Mel) Norden, longtime resident of Greenport, N.Y., passed away April 16, 2020, at Oasis Rehabilitation Center in Center Moriches, N.Y.

Melanie is survived by her sister, Amy Norden Maggio, and her partner, Judith Lee, of Madison, Wisc.; and her brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Patricia Norden of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Orient, N.Y. She is also survived by her nephew Eric, his wife, Lori, and grandniece, Cassidy, of Norristown, Pa., and her nephew Scot and his wife, Beth, of Rowayton, Conn.

Mel was born in Port Chester, N.Y., in 1947 and was the beloved daughter of Skip and Mel Norden of Greenport. She graduated from SUNY/Binghamton and took graduate studies at Manhattanville College in Purchase, N.Y.

Mel loved her “Greenport” and she was active in many civic causes in the area. She was involved in fundraising and event planning for Eastern Long Island Hospital and was a volunteer for many political and township initiatives. Over the years, Mel served as a fundraising consultant to the Town of Brookhaven, N.Y., and the North Fork Environmental Council. Additionally, Mel was the owner of Art Salon Inc., where she bought and sold many precious “finds” of local collectibles, art and furniture.

One of Mel’s passion was to head out early on Saturdays in Greenport and the North Fork looking for flea market and house sale “finds.” Mel was also an incredible friend to animals and, in 2012, she launched the “Dog House,” a pet B&B where she took great care of many of Greenport’s favorite companions.

A memorial service for Mel will be planned later this summer in Greenport.

