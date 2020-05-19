Memorial Day flag placement canceled, churches will be among last to reopen
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 19.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Bellone, volunteers lament VA’s ‘disgraceful’ decision to cancel Memorial Day flag placement efforts
Houses of worship reopening would fall under final phase; Long Island crosses off one more metric
Riverhead announces plans for multiple graduation ceremonies
Embarking on virtual history: Oysterponds Historical Society offers lectures series via webinars
The Reopen Podcast, Episode 1: A reimagining of the North Fork
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Idyllic modern farmhouse living
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies and a breeze today with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.