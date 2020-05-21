New guidelines for beaches as Memorial Day approaches, county requests property tax extension

The sun sets over the Long Island Sound last Wednesday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, May 21.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

As Memorial Day weekend arrives, expect a different type of summer on the North Fork this year

Suffolk County to request 45-day extension on property taxes for residents, businesses financially affected by COVID-19

Arrests made in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose in Riverhead last month, DA announces

Updated financials released by CAT; information provided to town voluntarily

Dellaquila Beauty, which received ticket Tuesday, declines to open Wednesday

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Spring Watch 2020: These businesses will be open by Memorial Day Weekend

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service The low tonight will be around 42.