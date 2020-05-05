PBMC acquires Mercy property, more reopening plans unveiled

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 5.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

PBMC CEO says acquisition of former Mercy property ‘sets up the potential for future growth’

Governor outlines additional details into how regions will manage reopening plans; Bellone says upstate likely first

Skyler Grathwohl steps into history as she is sworn into the Marine Corps

Two teenagers reported missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

SPORTS

Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League cancels 2020 season

NORTHFORKER

Winery Spotlight: Pellegrini Vineyards

North Fork Dream Home: Make this Baiting Hollow equine homestead yours

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.