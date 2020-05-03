Police investigating car crash as portion of Route 48 closed in Southold

Police were on scene investigating a crash on Route 48 in Southold Sunday. (Credit: Steve Wick)

A portion of Route 48 in Southold has been closed to traffic after a single-car crash late Sunday afternoon that required a medevac for a serious injury.

The crash occurred near Boisseau Avenue. Route 48 was closed between Boisseau and Youngs Avenue. A Suffolk police helicopter was called to the Southold substation to transport a victim at around 5:30 p.m.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This post will be updated as more information is released