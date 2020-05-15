Rehabilitated osprey set free, veterans wedding canceled

Piper, right, swoops back in to its former nest in Greenport, which on Thursday was occupied by another osprey. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, May 15.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Rehabilitated osprey named Piper set free in Greenport

Peconic Landing cancels Wedding Giveback in November due to virus

North Fork school districts adopt 2020-21 budgets

DEC investigating local fires that have burned 167 acres in past month

SWR school board adopts $77.2M budget; incumbents running unopposed

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: KK’s the Farm

Free drive-in movie night to be held at Strawberry Fields in Mattituck

North Fork Open Houses: Four virtual listings to check out

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52, when showers are likely.