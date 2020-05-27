Scenes from Wednesday’s ‘Porter Pride’ parade in Greenport

View Gallery

Porter purple and gold was on full display in Greenport Wednesday morning as a drive-by parade of teachers wound its way through village streets.

Children and families lined the streets, waving to familiar faces of their teachers holding signs that said “We miss you” and “Porter Strong.”

The parade began around 10 a.m. at the school and covered the western edge of Greenport, heart of the village and neighborhoods of East Marion and Orient before wrapping up around noon.

It’s been more than two months since students sat in their classrooms as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, both teachers, students and their families have had to adjust to the world of distance learning.

Greenport Teachers Association president Rebecca Lillis, reflecting on the initial shutdown in March, said it was a period of uncertainty. “We never imagined not being back with our students for the rest of the school year,” she said.

In the weeks that followed, the Greenport school community has reached out to students in creative ways, from video messages and bedtime stories on social media to book and meal deliveries to their students’ front doors.

“We want our students to know that we miss them and although the school building is closed we are still here for them,” Ms. Lillis said. “We hope that this parade will bring some joy to our students and we want to remind them that we are very proud of our Porters.”