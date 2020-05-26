(Credit: Steve Wick)

At 10 a.m. Monday, a line of Southold Fire Department trucks arrived at the Mattituck American Legion Hall in observance of Memorial Day. From there they proceeded to the Greenport American Legion Hall and, at 11 a.m., arrived at Southold American Legion Post 803.

There, Post Commander Charles Sanders presided over a wreath laying ceremony at the Civil War Memorial on the Main Road by the Legion Hall, in honor of those Southold residents who fought in that war and whose names are listed on that monument.

(Credit: Steve Wick)

An honor guard followed with a rifle salute. Then, Mr. Sanders gathered everyone around the memorial in front of the Legion Hall, where a second wreath was laid. Another rifle volley broke the morning’s silence on a day to honor those who died in all of America’s wars.

“This is the day we remember all these heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom,” Mr. Sanders said at the conclusion of the ceremony. “It is the right thing to do on this Memorial Day.”