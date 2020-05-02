Southold Blotter: Extra patrols requested in Greenport after burglary reports

A Mattituck woman called police Saturday to report a group of teenagers violating social distancing guidelines at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck.

According to a police report, an officer responded to the beach parking lot and found no problems.

• Police issued a summons to a 46-year-old Peconic man who abandoned a boat at Soundview Dunes Park Friday around 8:30 a.m.

• Extra police patrols were requested on Atlantic Avenue in Greenport after the third burglary in recent weeks was reported Sunday morning.

Police said an unknown person sawed the lock off of a walk-in refrigerator and stole multiple unspecified items.

• Police were called to a Mattituck convenience store Friday after a Greenport man argued with an employee about the price of gum.

He agreed to leave without further incident, police said.

• Southold police responded to a Cutchogue group home last Thursday after an employee reported a resident walking around with a long pencil, verbally abusing other residents and refusing to take her medication.

Once police arrived, the woman agreed to take her medication and “calm down for the night.”

• A Laurel man called police last Thursday around 11 p.m. after he heard an unknown man screaming outside in the area of Aldrich Lane.

After “many” units checked the area, no one was located, police said.

• A 45-year-old man was stopped on Main Road in Mattituck last Wednesday after a report of erratic driving.

The man told police he pulled over to let a tailgating vehicle pass him and had also been trying to keep a pizza box and hero from falling off the passenger seat, according to a police report.

• An aluminum ladder was reported stolen from an Orient residence last Thursday around 5 p.m.

• Two car batteries, two car radios, various electronic components, and driver’s side electric window controls were reported stolen from various unregistered vehicles on an Orient farm last Wednesday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

• A Cutchogue man driving a 2009 Honda eastbound on Eugene’s Road in Southold struck a wood chipper attached to a parked dump truck last Wednesday around noon.

According to a police report, the driver told police that he was looking up at a tree trimmer and was distracted. No injuries were reported in the accident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.