Wallace Jay Voegel Sr. of Riverhead passed away May 20, 2020. He was 73 years old.

He was born Dec. 24, 1946, to Wallace and Lydia (Gould) Voegel and grew up in Levittown and Floral Park. He worked construction and, in his later years, worked as houseman for the Mattituck Fire District. He was a member of the Mattituck Fire District and a past member of the Port Jefferson Fire Department.

Jay, as he was known by everyone, lived for his family and loved to watch his grandchildren play sports. He was, by far, their biggest fan.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon; his two sons, Wallace Jay Voegel Jr. (Brett) of Mattituck and Christian William Voegel (Anneen) of Cutchogue; and his daughter, Margaret Voegel Dufour (Andrew) of Baiting Hollow. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Rachel and Benjamin Voegel, William, Andrew and Julianna Voegel and Noah, Henry and Emmett Dufour.

The family plans a celebration of his life at a later date. Donations may be made in remembrance of him to FASNY Firemen’s Home.

