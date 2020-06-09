A free sail for a local hero, Sheriff forming community advisory board
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 9.
NEWS
Making a Difference: Local hero will win free sunset sail
Sheriff’s Office seeking candidates to join Community Advisory Board
Lavender by the Bay’s popular fields to remain closed to public
WATCH: Five Democratic state Senate candidates debate key issues in online forum
NORTHFORKER
Socially distance with a drive-thru animal tour at Spirit’s Promise
How gyms and members survived their adaptation to a virtual world
Winery Spotlight: Chronicle Wines
North Fork Dream Home: Bay views for days from this Cutchogue estate
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.