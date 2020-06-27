Applications sought from East End nonprofits for High Impact Community Outreach grants

Applications from East End nonprofit groups, grassroots organizations and national organizations with East End offices are being sought for grants provided by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Fork.

The congregation is seeking a call for proposals for new High Impact Community Outreach grants.

The $5,000 grants will be given after the congregation received a “very generous bequest” from a member, board president Michael Daly said.

“This donation has allowed us to create a High Impact Community Outreach (HICO) fund which will enable us to provide project grants to community organizations in the five East End Townships: East Hampton, Shelter Island, Southampton, Riverhead, Southold and the Shinnecock Nation,” Mr. Daly said in a press release.

The application should be in the form of projects and will evaluated by the Proposal Assessment Committee, who have been appointed by the UUCSF board. Initial grants will be awarded to organizations seeking project support that target one of the following at-risk populations: immigrants of all status, senior citizens and essential workers.

“As we all try to transition toward a new normal, our goal at the UUCSF is to have an impact on organizations so they may move forward with their much needed work in our community,” Mr. Daly said.

To apply for a grant, click here. Questions can be sent to [email protected].

Deadline for the first grant cycle is Aug. 1 and a decision will be announced at the end of September. Multiple recipients will be awarded. Applications can be submitted both via mail and electronically. Only one grant per applicant is allowed every 12 months.

“We work for all East Enders to share in our bounty, creating a better place to live, work and play,” the press release noted.