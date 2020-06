Arlene R. Bridges of Southold died at home June 15, 2020. She was 85.

Family will visit privately at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating.

Interment at Calverton National Cemetery will be private.