Barbara J. Marczewski of Riverhead, formerly of Greenport, died June 24, 2020. She was 68.

She was the beloved wife of Macy W. Marczewski; cherished mother of Clint (Stephanie) Marczewski and Dawn (Tom)Cockerill; and adored grandmother to Dahlia, Trevor and Brett. A sister, Sandra (Thomas) Rinehart, and brother, Michael Pekunka, also survive.

Barbara was born Oct. 15, 1951, to Mitchell Pekunka and Anna Mysliborski. She graduated from Greenport High School and received her degree at SUNY/Cobleskill. She was an active member with the Greenport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, serving as treasurer for many years.

Barbara enjoyed playing darts on the Triangle Yacht Club team and was an avid Yankees fan. She also enjoyed everything Disney, along with her gardening.

The family has chosen a private cremation; a memorial service will be planned for a future date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s honor to American Cancer Society.

