Cops: Child sustains minor injuries after running into road, hitting pickup

A 3-year-old child sustained minor injuries after running into the road and hitting the side of a vehicle Thursday morning, according to Southold Town police.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Main Road near Wickham Avenue in Mattituck.

A 51-year-old man was driving eastbound in a 2012 Chevy pickup truck when the child ran into the road. Members of the Mattituck Fire Department transported the child to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment.

No charges were filed.