Daily Update: Superintendent resigns, no new COVID-19 deaths reported

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 30.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

For second time since mid-March, no COVID-19 fatalities reported in Suffolk

‘Unity Garden’ growing in Greenport

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Aurelia Henriquez to resign after three years as Riverhead’s superintendent

Federal, state and Suffolk authorities take down huge drug operation;Wading River man busted

NORTHFORKER

Winery spotlight: Paumanok Vineyards

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for a passing shower or storm throughout the day and the low tonight will be around 63.