Douglas Major Latney Jr., known by loved ones as Skippy, was born on March 10, 1953, in Greenport, N.Y., to Douglas Major Latney Sr. and Marion Latney.

Skippy found his passion for cooking early on in his life. He was a lover of food, especially seafood. He assisted many chefs in different restaurants all around Long Island before retiring in 2016. Cooking was only one of his many talents. Skippy was known to be a jack of all trades: automobiles, fixing appliances, painting — he was always happy to help.

Skippy had a close relationship with God. He was an active member of Clinton memorial AME Zion Church in Greenport, where the Rev. Natalie Wimberly is pastor. He was a part of the men’s group and often donated his time to cooking for the church functions whenever needed. He also volunteered at local pantries, picking up food and delivering to those in need.

Skippy leaves behind his parents; two brothers, Jamie Latney (Sherille) of Greenport and Barry (Lorri) Latney of Greenport; his son, Jerome Davis of the Bronx, N.Y.; his daughter, Karen Latney of Greenport; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends, all of whom he loved very much.

Skippy loved his family and made sure they knew it regularly. He led a full life with happiness, love and laughter. Although he will be missed tremendously, we are comforted by the fact that we know he is resting in eternal paradise. Thank you all for you love, prayers and support. God bless.

