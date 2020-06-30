Elaine E. Cuddy passed away on June 29, 2020, at her home in Mattituck after an extended illness.

She was the daughter of Madeline (Berry) O’Brien and George O’Brien and grew up in Merrick, N.Y. She, her husband and three sons moved to Mattituck in 1969.

Born in Floral Park, N.Y., on Feb. 3, 1938, Elaine was an educator, avid reader, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She held two master’s degrees and was a high school biology and chemistry teacher, initially at Ithaca, N.Y., and then at Southold High School. Elaine became head of the Southold science department, although she was the only woman in that department. Her students recognized her as an extraordinary teacher and dedicated the yearbook to her.

Most of her adult life, Elaine suffered from severe arthritis, yet, in addition to teaching, raised her three sons. She was an educator and assured her sons were college graduates, but was most proud that her four granddaughters will all receive college degrees.

After retiring, Elaine resumed her passion for flowers and gardens, which were evident at her residence. When circumstances permitted, she enjoyed traveling and social gatherings with close friends.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles; her three sons, Paul (Denise), Keith (Rose) and Michael; four granddaughters, Shannon, Megan, Kelly and Erin; and her sister, Gail Brick. Two brothers predeceased her.

Elaine and her family would be grateful to have trees planted in her honor and memory.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

