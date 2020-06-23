Eugenia Hyman Monacelli

Eugenia Hyman Monacelli of Orient Point and New York City died June 16, 2020, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 84.

Born May 25, 1936, in New York, she was the daughter of Samuel and Rose (Krell) Hyman. She studied piano with Nadia Reisenberg from when she was 6 years old until she graduated from the Mannes College of Music in New York. She was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to continue her studies at the Accademia di Santa Cecilia in Rome, Italy.

She was a concert pianist, a highly accomplished musician who won many competitions, including first prizes at the Geneva, Viotti and Chopin international music competitions. She concertized widely and performed with major orchestras worldwide and as a soloist, including with the New York Philharmonic.

She taught piano at Mannes College of Music and Queens College and was co-founder of the Weathersfield Music Festival in Vermont.

In addition to being a pianist, she loved spending time with her extended family, including her in-laws, nephews and nieces, grandchildren and her musical community. She was an avid speed reader, ice cream lover, staunch liberal, opinionated New Yorker and a force of nature.

She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Beatrice Allen, in 2014; and her brother, Eugene Hyman, in 1932. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gianfranco Monacelli; her daughter, Nurit Monacelli (Tommy Schrider) of New York City; two sons, Fausto (Sarah Grayson), of New York City, and Alex (Susa Visuri), of San Diego; her sister Almita Vamos; and four grandchildren.

Private arrangements were handled by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

This is a paid notice.