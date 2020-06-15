Former school house destroyed in fire, popular chicken BBQ canceled
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 15.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
The Reopen Podcast: Flight from New York City has fueled the local housing market; what will that mean as the North Fork reopens?
Former schoolhouse on Oregon Road in Cutchogue destroyed by fire
Low-risk youth sports can resume in early July, governor announces
Cutchogue Fire Department’s annual chicken BBQ canceled
Governor signs bills aiming to address police misconduct following nationwide protests
Nominees announced for virtual Teeny Awards scheduled for July 23
Local nurse shares her story of giving birth during a pandemic
Board of Elections offers early voting sites in Riverhead and Southold
OPINION
Guest Spot: After 50 years, where are my former students now?
Guest Column: We missed an opportunity to govern better
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead protestors take to Route 58 traffic circle with a call to end police injustice
NORTHFORKER
A new Southold farm stand brings new light to the North Fork
Through Your Lens: Our 10 favorite #northforker photos of the week
Felicia Explores: Trimble’s of Corchaug
One Minute on the North Fork: North Fork Flower Farm
In praise of Pét-Nats: East Enders are rediscovering an ancient method of bubbly
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.