Geraldine Mary Christman of Jamesport died May 28, 2020. She was 55.

Geraldine was born Aug. 21, 1964, in Tanga, Tanzania, to Aileen (O’Gorman) and Dr. Kevin McCormack. She attended school at Loreto Convent in Wexford, Ireland, and at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Ireland.

On Dec. 3, 1988, Geraldine married the love of her life, Michael J. Christman, in Montauk, N.Y., and together they had three children.

Geraldine lived in many places throughout her life, including Tanzania, Africa; Wexford, Ireland; Montauk; Sag Harbor, N.Y.; Shelter Island, N.Y.; Southold, N.Y.; New Suffolk, N.Y.; and most recently in Jamesport for the past four years.

She was a self-employed dog breeder, running her company, Christman’s White Goldens. She was a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Above everything else, Geraldine loved her family and was a full-time “Supermom.”

Predeceased by her brother James, Geraldine is survived by her husband, Michael J. Christman; children, Michaela Christman, Michael Christman and Nicole Christman; and siblings John McCormack of Washington, D.C., Patricia Pushaw of Malibu, Calif., and Michelle McCormack and Michael McCormack, both of Wexford, Ireland.

A private family visitation will take place at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where religious services will be held, with Father John Barrett officiating.

