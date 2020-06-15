Harold Thilberg of Oakdale, N.Y., passed away April 30, 2020.

Harold was born on Staten Island Aug. 14, 1931. He was the loving husband of Dorothy for 64 years; father of Ronald and Mary (Thilberg) Russell; and “Da” to his grandchildren Daniel and Nicholas Russell, “Papa” to Timothy Thilberg and Kimberly (Thilberg) Perry.

In 1951, Harold joined the Army and was stationed in Germany until 1954. He joined Greenport’s American Legion Burton Potter Post 185, of which he was a member for 59 years.

Harold grew up in Greenport and lived in Oakdale and East Marion. He worked as a plumber for Long Island State Parks in Babylon, N.Y., for 38 years. He and his family spent many beautiful summer weekends boating, clamming and fishing around Orient Bay.

Harold died from complications of COVID-19 and was buried at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.