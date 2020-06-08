Dr. James R. Giambalvo, 94, lifelong resident of Rockville Centre, N.Y., and Jamesport, N.Y., died on June 4, 2020, at Peconic Bay Medical Center.

He was born on March 5, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of Pellegrino Giambalvo and Ida (Romano) Giambalvo. Jim graduated from St. John’s University in Queens, N.Y., and Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa.

Affectionately known as “Dr. G,” he served his country as a medical technician in the United States Army during World War II, and again in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict as an OB-GYN physician stationed at Mitchell Field Air Force Base in Uniondale, N.Y. Dr. G began his medical training at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y., and was a dedicated OB-GYN physician at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre for over 35 years. During his career, Dr. G. dedicated his time as an OB-GYN clinician with the Nassau and Suffolk County departments of health and was a former president of the Nassau County and Suffolk County medical societies.

In addition to his parents, Dr. G was predeceased by his sister, Rose Ferrara. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Elizabeth (Gurtatowski) Giambalvo; four sons, James and wife Mary of Oceanside, N.Y., Gerard and wife Peg of Fairfield, Conn., Peter, of Jamesport, N.Y., and John and wife Judy of Laurel, N.Y.; and his two daughters, Joan, of Southold, N.Y., and Rosanne, of Cliffside Park, N.J. He was the adored grandfather of nine and great-grandfather to five.

Dr. G was an avid fisherman, clam digger, bridge player and dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

Family visitation will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, followed by funeral services, officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery.

Gifts in his memory may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, 14300 Main Road, Mattituck, NY 11952.

