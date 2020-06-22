Janet A. Boyle of Riverhead, N.Y., passed away on June 18, 2020, at the age of 85.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1934, in Flushing, Queens, to Luke and Matilda (Sheehan) Janke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Carr Boyle Jr. She is survived by four children, James (Pat), Daniel, Deborah Peterson (James) and Robert (Kristin); nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters Dorothy Doelger and Lorraine Piel.

A private graveside service will be held in the near future.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.

