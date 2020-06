Joseph C. Lazzaro of Mattituck died at his home June 20, 2020. He was 71.

The family will receive visitors Friday, June 26, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, with a funeral service at 7:30. The Rev. Tom Mac­Leod of North Fork United Methodist Church will officiate.