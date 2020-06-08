LIVE: Five Democratic state Senate candidates debate key issues in online forum

The five Democratic candidates for the New York State Senate will answer questions in an online debate Monday night.

The event is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Hamptons, Shelter Island & North Fork and follows a similar online debate held last week for the Congressional candidates. It is available on Southampton Town’s SEA-TV YouTube channel.

The candidates are vying for the Democratic nod to run for the seat in the 1st Senatorial District that had belonged to Ken LaValle, who is retiring. Assemlyman Anthony Palumbo is the Republican candidate.

Monday night’s debate features: Laura Ahearn of Port Jefferson, an attorney; Valerie Cartright of Port Jefferson Station, a Brookhaven Town councilmember; Skyler Johnson of Mount Sinai, a political science student at Suffolk County Community College; Tommy-John Schiavoni of North Haven, a Southampton Town councilmember; and Nora Higgins of Ridge, regional coordinator of Public Employees Federation.

The primary vote is June 23 and early voting will be held June 13-21. Absentee ballots are also available for any registered voter by filling out an application and citing “temporary illness,” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch here: