Orient artist Ricky Saetta, center, and Kevin Sage of Lucharitos — both Greenport High School graduates, donated a sign to the district as officials completed their budget count Tuesday. (Credit: Tina Contento)

Due to COVID-19, this year’s school budget and Board of Education elections were held entirely through mail-in ballots.

The deadline to drop a ballot off was 5 p.m. Tuesday.

We’ll be posting results for each district as we receive them.

GREENPORT

Yes: 552

No: 242

Election (1 candidate, 1 open seat)

Kirsten Droskoski: 490

NEW SUFFOLK

Yes: 103

No: 5

Election (1 candidate, 1 open seat)

Tony Dill: 100