Lottery is open for affordable housing at Vineyard View in Greenport

A rendering of Vineyard View in Greenport, which is hosting an affordable rental lottery next month. (Credit: Conifer Realty)

Construction on the long-awaited Vineyard View apartments off the North Road in Greenport is nearing completion and registration is open for a July lottery.

Applicants can sign up for a chance to rent one of the units until Thursday, July 9. A virtual drawing to determine who will get first crack at the one, two and three-bedroom apartments will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27.

The energy-efficient community will feature a fitness center, clubhouse and playground for residents of its 50 units

Affordable housing has been an hot topic for both seniors and the young in Suffolk County and on the North Fork in recent years.

We put together a brief guide on pricing, eligibility and instructions for how to apply below. This post is being published outside of our usual paywall to give more potential Suffolk Times readers the information they’ll need to pursue this opportunity.

How do I apply?

Conifer Realty is the developer on the New York State of Opportunity project, working with the Community Development Corporation of Long Island.

The applications are available on the Conifer website.

Applications can then be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to:

Vineyard View Apartments

PO Box 1499

Southold, NY 11971

How much does a unit cost?

That depends on the size unit you’re looking for and whether you make less than 50% of the area median income or between 50-60% AMI.

So if you are seeking a one-bedroom apartment and you make below 50% of the median income, a unit would cost $1,056 per month. Someone making 50-60% of the median income would have to pay $1,289 for the same unit.

The range for two-bedroom apartments is $1,266-$1,544. For three bedrooms it’s $1,461-$1,784 per month.

How do I know if I meet the income limits?

That also depends on the size of the unit you’re looking for as well as how many people you would be living with. In other words, the income limits go up from what an individual would pay if you are a married couple or a family with children. The units cap out at 6 people.

To qualify below 50% AMI and individual must make no more than $44,350 annually. And to qualify at the higher rental price (up to 60% AMI) you cannot make more than $53,220.

Below is the total household income range for two to six residents.

Two people: $50,650 at 50% AMI rate or $60,780 for 60%.

Three people: $57,000 or $68,400

Four people: $63,300 or $75,960

Five people: $68,400 or $82,080

Six people: $73,450 or $88, 140.

How many applicants can win this lottery?

50.

There are 14 one-bedroom units available, 22 two-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom units.

Who do I contact with additional questions?

Sorry if none of this made sense. If you need any additional help, you can email [email protected] or call toll free at 800-662-1220 and someone will get back to you.