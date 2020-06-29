Lynn Ellen Menaker of Greenport, 76, was called home Monday, June 22, 2020.

Lynn was born Nov. 17, 1943, in the Bronx, N.Y. She grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., and attended James Madison High School and Brooklyn College. Her career as a clothing buyer for Abraham & Straus and then for Macy’s brought her the opportunity to travel the world, which she loved, both for work and for pleasure.

She met Judy, the love of her life, and they lived in Manhattan, where they worked, enjoyed many a Broadway play and relished in the life of the city. In 1985, they built their future retirement home on the North Fork of Long Island, eventually became permanent residents and embraced the community wholeheartedly. Lynn and Judy were life partners of 39 years and were elated when New York passed the Marriage Equality Act, which enabled them to be legally wed.

Lynn was the loving and devoted wife of Judy Renee Marshall, who predeceased her in 2016. She was also predeceased by her sister, Myra Gail Gritz. She was aunt to Susan Assenza and Andrea Mitchell; great-aunt to Abigail, Elizabeth, Eric and Jake. Lynn was a devoted family member to her cousins, their spouses and their children. Both Lynn’s and Judy’s families feel this tremendous loss, as we were made one through their union.

As a friend, you couldn’t have asked for a better, more faithful and caring one. Her generosity, endearing personality and genuine smile will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

May your memories of Lynn be a comfort.

Lynn was interred at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport with a limited service.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or by calling 1-800-822-6344.

