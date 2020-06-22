Marion Glatzer Curko escaped this mortal realm on June 20, 2020. We think she did it in order to avoid having to make a decision in the upcoming presidential election.

She was born on April 30, 1950, to Heinz and Inge Glatzer in Gevelberg, Germany. Together, they emigrated to the United States in 1955. She grew up in Middletown, N.Y., with her sisters, Sylvia and Germaine, and attended school in Goshen, N.Y. Before her graduation from high school in 1968, she enjoyed her teen years as a flaming-baton twirler, a cliff diver and a pit girl.

She married Sam D. Curko at the ripe old age of 19 and moved to Shelter Island in 1970. She loved Shelter Island dearly, and made it her permanent home. She was a phenomenal cook who always prepared enough to share with unexpected dinner guests.

Her taste in music ranged from big band to Neil Diamond to Johnny Cash. Her favorite sitcom was MAS*H. Her infectious sense of humor was never ending, often inappropriate, and influenced by the likes of Benny Hill.

When it came to the parental tone in the house, inconsistency was king, ranging from a General George S. Patton speech to an episode of “Hee Haw.”

She is survived by her children, Heidi, Gretchen and Erik; her son-in-law, J. Colangelo; her daughter-in-law, Kim Curko; and her grandchildren, Mia, Ava, Lucien, Christian, Peyton and Miles.

She was loved dearly and will be infinitely missed. Private services will be held.

