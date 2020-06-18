Mattituck budget approved, Little League may return
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Closer Look Podcast: Sharing their stories amid a nationwide movement
Mattituck budget approved as Arslanian, Hoeg elected to Board of Education
Police: 3 juveniles rescued in the bay by bystanders
Summer season in ‘holding pattern’ for North Fork Little League
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead voters reject proposed $147 million spending plan
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker staffers talk weekend events
WEATHER
Expect decreasing clouds today and a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.