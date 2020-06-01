Nancy Marie Akeson (neé Dunn) died peacefully May 30, 2020, in Vero Beach, Fla., at the age of 78.

She is survived by Kenneth (Ken), her loving husband of 54 years; daughters NancyAnn Clavin (Donald), Kristin Sayers (John) and Erin Smith (Matthew); and seven grandchildren: Keelin, Jillian, Catherine, Margaret, Kenneth, Donald and Shelby. She also is survived by her sister Rosemary Kelly and brother John C. Dunn Jr. She was predeceased by her sister Kathleen Macy.

Nancy was born May 27, 1942, to Mary Helen and John C. Dunn, M.D., and grew up in Garden City, N.Y. She graduated in 1960 from Garden City High School and in 1964 from Notre Dame of Maryland.

After college, Nancy worked as an international translator at Chase Bank in New York City and met her husband, Ken, while commuting on the Long Island Rail Road. Ken and Nancy fell in love, were married in 1966 at St. Joseph’s Church in Garden City and honeymooned in Bermuda.

Nancy and Ken raised their three daughters in Garden City and spent summers at their home on Kimogenor Point in New Suffolk, N.Y., and winters in John’s Island, Vero Beach, Fla. Nancy and Ken retired to John’s Island over 10 years ago.

Nancy absolutely loved the game of golf and was a longtime member of Cherry Valley Club in Garden City, North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue, N.Y., and John’s Island Club in Vero Beach. She was a fantastic golfer. Her timing and tempo were perfect and her golf swing was beautiful to watch. She holds the title of “Club Champion” and President of Ladies Golf/18 holers at all three clubs. She was a competitive player, a gracious winner, a mentor to new players and always had fun with her friends on and off the course.

Nancy and Ken loved their golf vacations and enjoyed road trips across the United States, as well as traveling the world, to play the most renowned golf courses. In addition to golf, Nancy was an accomplished tennis player, paddle player and bridge player; an avid reader; and an incredibly smart woman who would complete the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle every week, typically in a few hours. Nancy loved her computer, emailing her friends, “talking politics” and watching Fox News.

Most important, Nancy was a devoted wife, wonderful and dedicated mother and doting grandmother. Affectionately known as “Mumsy,” Nancy adored her grandchildren and, with a smile, welcomed the many babysitting opportunities presented over the years.

We will always remember Mumsy sitting with family on the Kimogenor Point porch, smiling and laughing while watching the sun go down, enjoying a glass of wine. She will remain in our hearts and be forever missed.

There will be no immediate service, although a memorial celebration of a wonderful and fulfilled life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations in Nancy’s name to the VNA Hospice House Vero Beach (vnatc.com).

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory in Vero Beach. A guest book is available at strunkfuneralhome.com.

