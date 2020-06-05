Outdoor dining to return next week, supervisor faces criticism

Dockside diners at A Lure in Southold last summer. (Credit: David Benthal)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 5.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Governor announces plan to allow outdoor dining in Phase Two, which is on track for June 10

Supervisor faces criticism from board members over communication

Three candidates vie for two open seats on Mattituck BOE

As graduation nears, schools hold out hope for in-person ceremonies

A call to end injustice at candlelight vigil in Greenport

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead restaurants begin to submit applications for outdoor dining

Budget preview: Ten candidates vying for three spots on Riverhead’s BOE

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: Breitenbach Farms

North Fork Open Houses: Four virtual listings to check out

WEATHER

There’s a chance of thunderstorms today with an increasing possibility of rain and a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.

The skies are expected to clear up over the course of the weekend with a forecasted Saturday high of 81 degrees.