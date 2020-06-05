Outdoor dining to return next week, supervisor faces criticism
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 5.
NEWS
Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates
Governor announces plan to allow outdoor dining in Phase Two, which is on track for June 10
Supervisor faces criticism from board members over communication
Three candidates vie for two open seats on Mattituck BOE
As graduation nears, schools hold out hope for in-person ceremonies
A call to end injustice at candlelight vigil in Greenport
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead restaurants begin to submit applications for outdoor dining
Budget preview: Ten candidates vying for three spots on Riverhead’s BOE
NORTHFORKER
Farm stand spotlight: Breitenbach Farms
North Fork Open Houses: Four virtual listings to check out
WEATHER
There’s a chance of thunderstorms today with an increasing possibility of rain and a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.
The skies are expected to clear up over the course of the weekend with a forecasted Saturday high of 81 degrees.