Peaceful protests held in Riverhead, security added at Cedar Beach

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 1.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

‘Enough with the senseless violence.’ As nation grapples with tragedy, protesters in Riverhead fight for change

County adds security at Cedar Beach, where residents vow to monitor progress after years of overcrowding, litter

ZBA grants variance for European Wax Center to open on Route 58

Annual gala for North Fork Community Theatre to be held virtually June 12

Southold police officer’s retirement party — in violation of governor’s orders — a ‘punch in the gut’ for young friends who made sacrifices

PMBC CEO says elective surgeries will continue

NORTHFORKER

A flower truck sprouts its way onto the North Fork

Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

One Minute on the North Fork: Oregon Road

A message of hope spreads at White Flower Farmhouse in Southold

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with increasing clouds and a high near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 50.