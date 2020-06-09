Peter H. Lieblein of Newport, Vt., died in Vermont May 30, 2020. He was 77.

Peter was born in Freeport, N.Y., March 5, 1943, to William and Margot (Claus) Lieblein. He moved to the North Fork when his father and uncles opened Port of Egypt, a fishing station and restaurant on Southold Bay, in 1946.

Growing up in Greenport, Peter was very involved in athletics and other school activities while also working hard in the family business. After graduating from Greenport High School in 1961, he went to Ithaca (N.Y.) College, where he received a teaching degree in 1965 and later returned to earn a master’s in education.

Peter was a teacher and coach at Riverhead High School for six years. A highlight from his coaching career is the now legendary 1966 football game when Riverhead had a 3-0 victory over the formidable Porters, coached by Peter’s mentor, Dorrie Jackson.

Peter married Melania Lakowitz in 1966, and they had two daughters, Yvonne and Lynette. He joined the family business in 1971. In the late 1970s, Peter moved to Vermont, where he met and then married Lorretta Chaput on Oct. 8, 1980. Peter and Lorretta raised their son, Corey, in Greenport, and the couple shared 40 wonderful years of marriage.

Peter loved fishing, boating, water skiing, woodworking, snow skiing and family gatherings. He was an engaging storyteller who loved teaching others, whether in a classroom, at the marina or on the water. Peter will be remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor and always seeing the best in people.

Predeceased by his parents and a sister, Elisa Ruroede, Peter is survived by his wife Lorretta Lieblein of Newport, Vt.; children, Yvonne Lieblein of Greenport, N.Y., Lynette Crowley and her husband, Ian, of Orient, N.Y., and Corey Lieblein of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren Schuyler Gillispie, Aidan Crowley, Declan Crowley and Justus Horton; brother William Lieblein and his wife, Barbara, of Shelter Island, N.Y.; sister Marlene Lieblein of Southold, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will host a memorial service on Long Island later this year. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com, and contributions in Peter’s name may be made to: Suffolk County Volunteer Firefighters Burn Center, Stony Brook University Hospital, 101 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook, NY 11794; Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, VT 05855; or American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.

