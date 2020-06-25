Phase 3 begins on the North Fork, Mattituck boasts two salutatorians

The staff at Nails by Vivian returned to work in Mattituck Wednesday — behind a plexiglass barrier and face shield. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 25.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As Phase 3 reopens more businesses, new details emerge on Phase 4 plans

A first for Mattituck High School: Two salutatorians

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Police investigating stabbing in Riverside; victim recently pleaded guilty to assault

Inspirational messages carry the day in Stotzky Park

NORTHFORKER

Tradewinds Brewing Company opens in downtown Riverhead

Podcast: Many new things to get excited for on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.