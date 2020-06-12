Polish Town Street fair canceled, Southold hires new superintendent
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 12.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold School District welcomes new superintendent
Southold School District preparing for reopening
Guest Column: We missed an opportunity to govern better
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead’s popular Polish Town Street Fair and Festival canceled for 2020
Four-story apartment building likely taking step forward despite objection from councilwoman
NORTHFORKER
Farm stand spotlight: Sang Lee Farms
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out this weekend
WEATHER
Expect decreasing clouds throughout the day today and a high near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.
It’s likely to be mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures approaching the mid-70s throughout the weekend.